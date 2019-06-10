Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Catching up with The Career Index as it lands a big Veterans Administration contract (access required)

Catching up with The Career Index as it lands a big Veterans Administration contract (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher June 10, 2019 0

COEUR D’ALENE — A Coeur d’Alene company that developed software for use by state agencies and nonprofits to remind social service clients of necessary tasks has landed a big contract with the federal Veterans Administration. “It’s a national contract for vocational rehabilitation and employment, starting off with injured vets who need assistance getting back to work,” said ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo