Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / D. L. Evans Bank opens permanent Fruitland branch (access required)

D. L. Evans Bank opens permanent Fruitland branch (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher June 11, 2019 0

D.L. Evans Bank has constructed a permanent branch in Fruitland — a development that was six years in the making. The company, based in Burley with several dozen branches statewide, had been operating in a leased storefront space for the past four years. The land for the new location was purchased six years ago, according to John ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo