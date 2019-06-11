Lori Barber appointed vice president of academic and student affairs at College of Eastern Idaho

Lori Barber has been named the vice president of academic and student affairs at College of Eastern Idaho (CEI). She has been involved in education at the K-12 and post-secondary levels for 22 years. She also has international education experience, serving in many capacities for three years at an International Baccalaureate School in Luynes, France.

In her higher education experience, Barber has been an assistant lecturer at Idaho State University. For two years, she has served in a leadership role at CEI, first as director of general education and now as dean of general education. She has served as CEI’s representative on the Idaho State Council on Academic Affairs and Programs and on the instruction, research, and student affairs state committee.

Lori holds a master’s degree in interdisciplinary studies in history and anthropology. She is currently in a doctoral program in political science and public administration at Idaho State University.