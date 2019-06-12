Jim Howard appointed CEO and Jimshade Chaudhari appointed senior VP at Marketron

Jim Howard has been appointed CEO of Marketron and Jimshade Chaudhari has been appointed senior vice president, product.

Howard recently served as an operating partner for Diversis Capital, the private equity firm that acquired Marketron in 2018. He previously was the founder and CEO of CrownPeak Technology, the first cloud provider of web content management, a partner at USWeb/CKS and a founding member of one of the first digital agencies, W3-Design.

Chaudhari comes to Marketron from Sling TV, where he served as vice president, head of product and partnerships. During his tenure at Sling TV, he managed product strategy, user experience and business development for the live streaming service. Prior to Sling TV, he held executive product and marketing positions at DISH Network and Sprint.