Upscale senior living finds a home in Treasure Valley

By: Steve Sinovic June 12, 2019 0

EAGLE — The Wolff Co.’s new apartment community is the latest example of rental housing that caters to affluent seniors, especially those who may have burned out on the task of rustling up dinner every night. Units range between $2,850 to nearly $3,825 per month at Revel Eagle, depending on size and amenities included at the 55-and-over ...

