UI breaks ground on ICCU Arena (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic June 13, 2019 0

MOSCOW – University of Idaho officials hosted a groundbreaking June 6 to commence construction on the Idaho Central Credit Union Arena. The future home of Vandals basketball is a $51 million facility that will hold 4,200 people, according to a university press release. University of Idaho President Chuck Staben, ICCU CEO Kent Oram, U.S. Forest Service Chief ...

