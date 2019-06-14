Quantcast
2019 Icon winners shaped Idaho throughout their careers

By: Rebecca Palmer June 14, 2019 0

The inaugural class of ICON honorees gather for a group photo at the 2018 ICON Awards on Aug. 7, 2018 at Boise Centre East. Photo by Pete Grady.

The Idaho Business Review is thrilled to announce the Icon award nominees for 2019.

Now in its second year, the program is focused on recognizing exceptional men and women whose lives and careers have made a big impact on Idaho and its residents.

We are proud to recognize leaders in government, education, private enterprise and the nonprofit sector.

Nominations have been open since last year’s Icon event, and this year were submitted by a variety of individuals, including last year’s honorees. When all the nominations were in, honorees were chosen by a panel of staff at Idaho Business Review.

“This year’s honorees are all worthy of the recognition, and we are pleased to be able to help them celebrate their life of accomplishments,” said Publisher Cindy Suffa, who led the panel. “Idaho is a great place, and a lot of the credit goes to the people who will join us onstage this year.”

The award is open to those age 50 and over who have demonstrated a track record of leadership, professional accomplishments, community service and vision.

The 2019 Icons will be celebrated on Aug. 15 during a formal gala at Boise Centre. In addition, a special publication will feature their stories and career highlights.

For more information and to sign up for tickets, visit the Icon awards page.

IBR’s 2019 Icons

Clay Carley, general manager of Old Boise, LLC

Tammy de Weerd, mayor of Meridian City

Margie Gonzalez, executive director at the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs

Skip Hall, executive vice president of Hall and Associates

Bob Kustra, former president of Boise State University

Linda Montgomery, director of knowledge management at Battelle Energy Alliance (Idaho National Laboratory)

Scott Moscrip, founder of Truckstop.com

Skip Oppenheimer, CEO of Oppenheimer Companies

Patrick Rice, executive director of Boise Centre

Bob Rosenthal, Vice president and general manager of Lotus Media Corp

Michael Satz, associate vice president and executive officer of the University of Idaho

Frank VanderSloot, CEO of Melaleuca

Karen Vauk, president and CEO of the Idaho Foodbank

Brad Wiskirchen, CEO of Kount

