2019 Icon winners shaped Idaho throughout their careers

The Idaho Business Review is thrilled to announce the Icon award nominees for 2019.

Now in its second year, the program is focused on recognizing exceptional men and women whose lives and careers have made a big impact on Idaho and its residents.

We are proud to recognize leaders in government, education, private enterprise and the nonprofit sector.

Nominations have been open since last year’s Icon event, and this year were submitted by a variety of individuals, including last year’s honorees. When all the nominations were in, honorees were chosen by a panel of staff at Idaho Business Review.

“This year’s honorees are all worthy of the recognition, and we are pleased to be able to help them celebrate their life of accomplishments,” said Publisher Cindy Suffa, who led the panel. “Idaho is a great place, and a lot of the credit goes to the people who will join us onstage this year.”

The award is open to those age 50 and over who have demonstrated a track record of leadership, professional accomplishments, community service and vision.

The 2019 Icons will be celebrated on Aug. 15 during a formal gala at Boise Centre. In addition, a special publication will feature their stories and career highlights.

