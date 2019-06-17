Mike Kirby joins the board of The Speedy Foundation

Mike Kirby has joined the board of The Speedy Foundation, a nonprofit organization that raises funds for and collaborates with other advocacy groups to support mental health education and suicide prevention. He has worked in the mortgage business for the past 22 years. He is active in many community organizations including the American Red Cross, Neighborworks Boise, LLS, Camp River Run, Rotary and his church

Kirby holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration, marketing and management from the University of Portland.