Zach Lester has been promoted to an associate architect at Hummel Architects. He will be responsible for directing the firm’s health care planning efforts and will be involved in client retention, outreach and business development. He previously served as a project manager. Lester will also be involved in the higher education, civic and K-12 market sectors.

He has 23 years of experience in project management and holds a bachelor’s degree in architecture from the University of Idaho.