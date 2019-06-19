Quantcast
Boise Cascade expands South Carolina facility

Boise Cascade expands South Carolina facility (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic June 19, 2019 0

Boise Cascade Co. will expand its existing operations in Chester County, South Carolina, with $17.5 million worth of upgrade projects. According to a June 12 news release, the engineered wood products and plywood maker and building products distributor is investing to meet growing consumer demand, and will be adding positions at the facility. “South Carolina is strategically ...

