Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Innovation Den spawns Coeur d’Alene startup culture (access required)

Innovation Den spawns Coeur d’Alene startup culture (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher June 19, 2019 0

COEUR D’ALENE – The Innovation Den, which combines a century-old building with startups and the services that support them, is unique in Idaho. Housed in a former Elks Lodge and sporting a $1 million-plus makeover, the brick building includes a coffee shop and its own roaster, a speakeasy-style bar behind a bookcase, presentation space and a ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo