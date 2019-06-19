Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / People / Scott Gibson and Buck Marshall promoted at Northwest Bank

Scott Gibson and Buck Marshall promoted at Northwest Bank

By: IBR Staff June 19, 2019 0

Scott Gibson

Scott Gibson, the market president for Idaho, has been promoted to regional president, inclusive of Northwest Bank’s new South Idaho Division focused on the Treasure, Magic and Wood River Valleys and other southern surrounding areas. He also will oversee the new Inland Northwest Division focused on Spokane and Coeur d’Alene, the Bank’s SBA Division that includes Idaho, Oregon and Washington and Salt Lake City.

Buck Marshall

Buck Marshall, the SBA market president, has been promoted to market president of both the bank-wide SBA Division and the new Inland Northwest Division.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo