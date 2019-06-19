Scott Gibson and Buck Marshall promoted at Northwest Bank

Scott Gibson, the market president for Idaho, has been promoted to regional president, inclusive of Northwest Bank’s new South Idaho Division focused on the Treasure, Magic and Wood River Valleys and other southern surrounding areas. He also will oversee the new Inland Northwest Division focused on Spokane and Coeur d’Alene, the Bank’s SBA Division that includes Idaho, Oregon and Washington and Salt Lake City.

Buck Marshall, the SBA market president, has been promoted to market president of both the bank-wide SBA Division and the new Inland Northwest Division.