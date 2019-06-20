Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Businesses partner to help family get first rung on housing ladder (access required)

Businesses partner to help family get first rung on housing ladder (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic June 20, 2019 0

A Raise the Wall construction party on June 12 was the first step in helping a Caldwell family get on the journey to affordable home ownership. A team of workers representing several local businesses and nonprofits gathered to support Marissa Wilson and her two daughters as construction began on their new single-family home in Heritage Meadows, ...

About Steve Sinovic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo