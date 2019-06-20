Stephanie Hansen joins Borton-Lakey as an associate attorney

Stephanie Hansen has joined the Meridian law firm of Borton-Lakey as an associate attorney, working with the firm’s estate planning and family law clients. Prior to joining the Borton-Lakey, Hansen worked in public service as a court assistance officer in the Third Judicial District of Idaho, assisting self-represented litigants in navigating the court system in Idaho.

She holds a bachelor’s degree from the Minnesota School of Business and worked for a civil litigation firm before attending law school. She holds a juris doctorate degree from Regent University School of Law, where she was a recipient of the Public Service Grant for her commitment to public service and advocacy.