Carl Darrington, Benjamin Jackman and Jerry Olson join Zions Bank

Carl Darrington has been named commercial relationship manager for Zions Bank, responsible for developing and maintaining banking relationships with agricultural and business clients. He is based at the Burley branch. He has 14 years of banking experience and previously worked as a business relationship manager for Wells Fargo, focusing primarily on agricultural clients. Darrington holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Idaho State University.

Benjamin Jackman has joined Zions Bank as a mortgage loan officer, responsible for business development and customer service for residential construction and mortgage lending throughout western Idaho. He will be based at the Boise, Eagle and Chinden branch. Jackman has 16 years of banking experience and a background in lending. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business and finance from Salt Lake Community College.

Jerry Olson has been named senior commercial relationship manager for Zions Bank, responsible for developing and maintaining banking relationships with agricultural and business clients. He is based at the Twin Falls Eastland branch. He has 27 years of leadership experience, most recently as vice president and manager of Wells Fargo’s Idaho Agribusiness Banking Group. He serves as chairman of the board for the South Central Community Action Partnership and Home Energy Management. He also serves as a board member for the Idaho FFA Foundation and Business Plus, as well as Scoutmaster for Kimberly Troop 42. He holds a bachelor’s degree in agriculture economics with an emphasis in agribusiness from the University of Idaho.