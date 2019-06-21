Kevin King, 2019 Accomplished Under 40

Kevin King

39 •Vice president, co-founder and co-owner •

EvenGreen Technology • Meridian

Kevin King started his first business when he was just 15, and he’s been managing his own businesses ever since.

“I’ve been an entrepreneur for as long as I can remember,” King says. “I’ve only worked for a few people throughout the years, and even during those times, I had my own business operating simultaneously.”

King is vice president, co-founder and co-owner of EvenGreen Technology, a Meridian-based renewable energy company, as well as co-owner of Gem State Solar and EGT Leasing. He is also the founder and sole owner of Solar Tools USA.

King also serves as the board president for the Idaho Clean Energy Association, a nonprofit organization that seeks to advance renewable energy in Idaho. In that role, he has helped get two state laws passed: House Bill 158, which makes it more difficult for homeowners’ associations to prohibit solar panels, and Senate Bill 1182, which is aimed at preventing the solar industry from falsifying information.

Boise Metro Chamber Senior Vice President Ray Stark says that upon meeting King years ago, he was amazed by his entrepreneurial spirit.

“In the years that followed, I learned of Kevin’s personal energy in giving back to the community,” Stark says.

King attributes his drive and work ethic to his time in the United States Marine Corps.

“I’d say, with my years in business, and with the assistance of the Marine Corps and what I learned there — good old fashioned leadership — is what’s brought me to where I’m at today,” King says. “The United States Marine Corps really helped me hone my leadership skills, because having an idea is one thing, but getting other people to believe in your idea and follow you is completely different.”

The combination of King’s business acumen and leadership skills has provided him with many achievements to be proud of, but King says what he’s most proud of is being with his wife for over 20 years.

“As a guy under 40, being with the same woman for over 20 years is quite the achievement,” he says with a laugh.

King also holds a U.S. patent for his invention of a solar panel installation tool. Receiving the patent was a long process, but it’s something he says he’s very proud of.

“It was one of my lifelong goals and dreams to get a U.S. patent — to invent something that other people found useful and functional that no one else has come up with before,” he says.

Though his many companies keep him busy, King still finds time to relax. To clear his head, King says he likes to work on his 1971 Ford Bronco, a truck he’s owned for many years.

“It’s my stress relief,” he says. “I’ve spent a lot of time customizing it … It’s the family camping rig. We take it on trips around the U.S. to do four-wheeling in different areas. It’s fun.”

King’s hard work and entrepreneurial spirit have led him to where he can help others, too.

“I think what I like most about where I’m at in life is my ability to give back and do things for the community and my industry,” he says. “It also allows for my creative space to do what I do.”