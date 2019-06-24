Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / French firm acquires Idaho plane maker (access required)

French firm acquires Idaho plane maker (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic June 24, 2019 0

SANDPOINT – Quest Aircraft Company, which is based here and builds the Kodiak 100, has been acquired by Daher, a French aircraft manufacturing group. Terms of the transaction, which is expected to close by the end of the year, were not disclosed by the firms in a June 13 press release. Daher said the move establishes it ...

About Steve Sinovic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo