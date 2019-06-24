Quantcast
Idaho credit unions show robust first-quarter results

By: Sharon Fisher June 24, 2019

Credit union financial reports for the first quarter were solid, with Idaho ranking first in the nation for asset growth at 6.2%. Lynn Heider, vice president of public relations for the Northwest Credit Union Association, which represents Idaho credit unions, attributed the strong performance to the strategic leadership provided by staff and boards. “This performance is also ...

About Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

