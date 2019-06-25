Quantcast
Home / News / Business News / With rising labor costs, builders embrace modular construction (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher June 25, 2019 0

Construction companies swamped with projects but stymied by a lack of skilled workers are turning to technology to help solve the problem. Modular construction is a technology Idaho companies have embraced. Modular construction essentially means building components of a project – typically a hotel or multifamily housing – offsite, right down to the wiring and carpeting. ...

About Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

