Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / ‘Boring’ accountants need to see themselves in an epic story, CFOs hear (access required)

‘Boring’ accountants need to see themselves in an epic story, CFOs hear (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher June 26, 2019 0

Epic stories give you control, they get results and they are transformational — all key for corporate progress. That’s according to Steve Donahue, who spoke on the value of storytelling at the Treasure Valley CFO Forum, held at JUMP on June 19. Attendees were asked ahead of time what their perception was of their profession, and the results ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo