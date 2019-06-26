Four join, two promoted at West Valley Medical Center

Kaycee Emery, Nathan Jensen, Jay Middleton and Carlos Vazquez have joined West Valley Medical Center. Wendy McClain and Jake Nancolas have been promoted.

Emery has joined as director of marketing and public relations. For the past five years, she has served as communication manager for the City of Meridian. Prior to that, she was communications director for Gov. Butch Otter’s 2014 campaign and worked as project manager and field producer for Unity Media Group. She started her career as a news anchor for KTVQ (CBS) in Montana and at KTVB (NBC) Channel 7 in Boise. Emery holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communication from the University of Idaho.

Jensen has joined as behavioral health unit program director. He comes to West Valley Medical Center from Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (another HCA Healthcare facility) where he was clinical manager of the facility’s behavior health center. He is a licensed clinical social worker and holds a master’s degree in business administration from Brigham Young University. He has seven years of leadership experience and 12 years of social work experience with additional expertise in the outpatient setting.

McClain has been promoted to director of business development. She will be focused on major growth initiatives and capital investments. She has served as director of marketing and public relations at West Valley Medical Center for the past six years.

Middleton has joined as the director of IT. He started his career with HCA Healthcare in 2016 as an associate IT director for Lake City Medical Center in the North Florida Division. Throughout his tenure, Jay supported and led numerous enterprise, division and facility technology projects. He holds a bachelor’s degree in computer information systems from Saint Leo University.

Nancolas has been promoted to director of imaging. He has worked in the West Valley imaging department since 2008 and has served in various roles, including X-ray technologist and CT technologist. He has been supervisor since January 2018 and interim director since November 2018. He holds bachelor’s degrees in radiologic science and biology from Boise State University, and is completing a master’s degree in radiologic sciences from Weber State University.

Vazquez has joined as director of environmental services. Previously, he worked at Jordan Valley Medical Center in West Jordan, Utah, where he served as the assistant director of environmental services. He started his career in EVS in Evanston, Wyoming.