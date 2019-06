Horace D. Hunt III has joined Willamette Valley Bank as a mortgage loan officer at The Village at Meridian branch. Hunt has 23 years of experience in the local mortgage industry. He attended Boise State University and completed loan origination and compliance training. He is vice president of the Morningside Heights Homeowners Association and is a member of Bogus Basin Ski Club. He is also active in the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce and the Idaho Association of Mortgage Professionals.