Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / People / Austin Burr, Nich Guzzetti, Gordy Shields join HC Company

Austin Burr, Nich Guzzetti, Gordy Shields join HC Company

By: IBR Staff June 28, 2019 0

Austin Burr

Austin Burr, Nich Guzzetti, and Gordy Shields have joined HC Company.

Burr has joined as a project engineer. He began his career working for a commercial architectural firm in eastern Idaho in 2005, where he was involved in the compiling of construction documents and building designs. In 2010, he transitioned to construction management, working on projects in the state, federal and private sectors. He holds a bachelor’s degree in construction management from BYU-Idaho.

Nich Guzzetti

Guzzetti has joined as an assistant superintendent. His experience in construction ranges from concrete to all aspects in the field, including as laborer. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business from the College of Idaho.

Gordy Shields

Shields has joined as an estimator in the Boise office. He has 25 years of experience in the wholesale distribution and technical sales fields. Past employment roles include sales and branch management as well as commercial HVAC sales.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo