Austin Burr, Nich Guzzetti, Gordy Shields join HC Company

Austin Burr, Nich Guzzetti, and Gordy Shields have joined HC Company.

Burr has joined as a project engineer. He began his career working for a commercial architectural firm in eastern Idaho in 2005, where he was involved in the compiling of construction documents and building designs. In 2010, he transitioned to construction management, working on projects in the state, federal and private sectors. He holds a bachelor’s degree in construction management from BYU-Idaho.

Guzzetti has joined as an assistant superintendent. His experience in construction ranges from concrete to all aspects in the field, including as laborer. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business from the College of Idaho.

Shields has joined as an estimator in the Boise office. He has 25 years of experience in the wholesale distribution and technical sales fields. Past employment roles include sales and branch management as well as commercial HVAC sales.