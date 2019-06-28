Quantcast
Construction begins on $35 million facility at State Hospital South

Construction begins on $35 million facility at State Hospital South (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic June 28, 2019

BLACKFOOT – Construction has begun on a skilled nursing facility at State Hospital South, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare recently announced. The Syringa Chalet Nursing Facility will be licensed and accredited for 36 to 42 beds when it opens, with the capacity to increase to 59 beds. The current facility is at full capacity ...

