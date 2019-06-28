Seattle developer plans to convert rooms at a Downtown Boise hotel into apartments

A Seattle developer plans to convert 45 rooms at the Safari Inn in Downtown Boise into upscale apartments.

Revolve Development bought the two-story 1905 Smith Block building at 1015 W. Main St. and an adjacent three-story building for an undisclosed price from 11th & Main LLC, based in Ketchum.

The two buildings sit across South 11th Street from The Owyhee, the former hotel that is now an upscale apartment building, and is two blocks north of Jack’s Urban Meeting Place and the headquarters for the J.R. Simplot Co. The Ada County Assessor’s Office assessed them at $3.2 million.

The second and third floors of the three-story building, located at the southeast corner of 11th and Main streets, contain 45 rooms that are part of the Safari Inn. An additional 60 hotel rooms are located in a separate building across the alley at 1070 W. Grove St. that is linked to the Smith Block by a second-floor skybridge.

That building, built in 1966 on the site of the razed Grand Hotel, was not included in the sale but until recently was listed for a long-term lease.

“We do a lot of development in Seattle, and for a little while we’ve been looking to grow into other markets, particularly in the Pacific Northwest,” John Schack, one of Revolve’s two founders, said in a phone interview.

His mother’s family lives in Boise, and Schack said he has visited here for several years.

“We have a particular interest in Boise and its growing development,” he said. “We felt we could utilize a lot of the building in its current form and then be able to do a product that is unique and attractive.”

The building has seven ground-floor businesses, which Schack said will remain. They are the Art Source Gallery, Walkwell Labs, Foot Dynamics, Iron Wolf Tattoo, dv8 Salon, Prestige Skateboards and the Atlas Bar.

Plans call for 41 to 42 apartments to be created, Schack said. Some space will be lost in creating a lobby on the Main Street side of the building along with stairs and an elevator to the upper floors. Currently, guests of the hotel enter the Union Block side by the skybridge or through a door in the alley.