Kari Kostka joins The Nature Conservancy in Idaho as director of external affairs

Kari Kostka has joined The Nature Conservancy (TNC) in Idaho as director of external affairs. She will lead TNC’s efforts to build partnerships for conservation policy and public funding. Prior to joining TNC, Kostka facilitated strategic planning, policy development, legislation and rulemaking as the strategic planning manager for the Idaho Department of Lands. She also worked as a policy analyst for the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality between 2011 and 2016.

Kostka holds a bachelor’s degree in environmental science and politics from Willamette University and a master’s degree in public administration from Boise State University.