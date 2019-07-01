Quantcast
Home / News / Business News / Kount lets merchants be less picky about fraud detection (access required)

Kount lets merchants be less picky about fraud detection (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher July 1, 2019 0

Kount Inc. has announced a new version of its fraud detection software that can be configured to be less stringent on fraud prevention. While this might seem counterintuitive, there are business reasons behind it. Kount’s software, Kount Complete, detects potential fraud in electronic commerce. But being too careful about fraud can eliminate legitimate customers acting in ...

About Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

