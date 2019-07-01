Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Wrecking ball looms for old Saint Al’s hospital (access required)

Wrecking ball looms for old Saint Al’s hospital (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic July 1, 2019 0

NAMPA – Saint Alphonsus Health System officials have yet to hire a company to raze the former Mercy Medical Center on 12th Avenue in Nampa, but the wrecking ball could be swinging at the site by the end of the summer. The facility will be torn down after plans to redevelop the 232,000-square-foot building went nowhere. Officials ...

About Steve Sinovic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo