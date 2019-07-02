Quantcast
Boise Airport on-time rating earns five stars



By: Steve Sinovic July 2, 2019 0

A new study found the Boise Airport is among the best in the nation for travelers when it comes to punctuality, according to an aviation data firm. The airport received a five-star rating June 26 in on-time performance from the Official Aviation Guide, an air-travel intelligence company. According to the OAG, the Boise airport saw 85.3% of ...

