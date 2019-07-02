Quantcast
Boise compost company’s products to hit Walmart shelves (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher July 2, 2019 0

Walmart will soon stock an Idaho company's all-natural compost produced from local dairy cattle waste. Cowgirl Compost from Boise passed the first round of this year’s open call, which lets local companies meet with Walmart buyers and make the case for the major retailer to carry their products. Walmart, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, announced earlier this year ...

