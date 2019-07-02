Quantcast
By: Steve Sinovic July 2, 2019 0

POCATELLO – Alan Evans, a longtime employee of the Pocatello Regional Airport, has been appointed the facility’s manager by the city’s mayor. Evans, who has served as interim airport manager since March, has been employed at the airport for 29 years. During the past 15 years, he has been the facility’s operations and maintenance supervisor. “Alan knows ...

