Riley Garcia and Cande Serrano promoted at D.L. Evans Bank

By: IBR Staff July 2, 2019 0

Riley Garcia

Riley Garcia has been promoted to personal banker at the Caldwell branch of D.L. Evans Bank. Previously, she worked as a teller. Garcia volunteers for Christmas drives, blood drives and Project Middleton.

Cande Serrano

Cande Serrano has been promoted to personal banker at the North Pocatello branch. She has 13 years of banking experience and has been with D.L. Evans Bank for five years, previously holding the positions of teller and financial services representative. Serrano volunteers for the Pocatello Lacrosse Club, NeighborWorks and City Cleanup.

