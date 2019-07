Connie Puett has joined Erstad & Company, Inc. as an account manager. She has 16 years of experience in the employee benefits industry. She currently serves as the professional development chair for the Treasure Valley Association of Health Underwriters. Previously, Puett served on the Idaho Association for Health Underwriters board of directors and the Health Underwriters Political Action Committee board of directors. Puett holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Colorado State University.