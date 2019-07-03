Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Health providers struggle with electronic health records interoperability (access required)

Health providers struggle with electronic health records interoperability (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher July 3, 2019 0

Doctors' handwriting is notoriously challenging, but it turns out electronic health records (EHR) are no panacea either, especially when trying to interoperate between two different medical providers, according to IT experts. Many medical providers have moved to EHR, but each vendor has its own way of displaying information. And while there have been attempts to develop ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo