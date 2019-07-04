Quantcast
Home / News / Business News / Little-used federal program could help low-income Idaho credit unions expand (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher July 4, 2019 0

Most of Idaho’s credit unions are eligible for a program to give them access to secondary capital for expansion, but only a few are trying to take advantage of it. Administered by the National Credit Union Association, the program allows credit unions designated “low income” based on the demographics of the regions they serve to apply ...

