Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / People / Heidy Caruso and Rebecca Mulkey join Oliver Russell

Heidy Caruso and Rebecca Mulkey join Oliver Russell

By: IBR Staff July 5, 2019 0

Heidy Caruso

Heidy Caruso has joined Oliver Russell as an account manager. She began her career in TV at KTVB before transitioning to the agency side at Drake Cooper where she was a content producer and project manager. Most recently, she was the client services manager at MarkMonitor where she helped clients safeguard their intellectual property and reputation from online risk. Caruso holds a bachelor’s degree in english from the University of Idaho.

Rebecca Mulkey

Rebecca Mulkey has joined Oliver Russell as a studio designer. She has experience creating visual identity for stationary, advertisements and marketing collateral. She holds a bachelor’s degree from the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design.

 

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo