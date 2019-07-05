Heidy Caruso and Rebecca Mulkey join Oliver Russell

Heidy Caruso has joined Oliver Russell as an account manager. She began her career in TV at KTVB before transitioning to the agency side at Drake Cooper where she was a content producer and project manager. Most recently, she was the client services manager at MarkMonitor where she helped clients safeguard their intellectual property and reputation from online risk. Caruso holds a bachelor’s degree in english from the University of Idaho.

Rebecca Mulkey has joined Oliver Russell as a studio designer. She has experience creating visual identity for stationary, advertisements and marketing collateral. She holds a bachelor’s degree from the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design.