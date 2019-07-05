Quantcast
By: IBR Staff July 5, 2019 0

Araceli leased 2,940 square feet of space at 5216 Cleveland Blvd., Suite J, in Caldwell. Hoyt Michener of Michener Investments facilitated the transaction. NV Farms leased 1,500 square feet of space at 3161 E. Fairview Ave., Suite 120, in Meridian. Hoyt Michener of Michener Investments facilitated the transaction. 1530 State St. –Meridian leased 1,039 square feet of ...

