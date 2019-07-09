Megan Reed and Andrew Dahlin join RT Specialty in Boise

Megan Reed and Andrew Dahlin have joined RT Specialty as assistant vice presidents of the company’s new Idaho office.

Dahlin will be responsible for securing coverage for agent partners in Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and Utah. He has 12 years of insurance experience and four years underwriting in the wholesale insurance arena. His specialties include construction, energy and environmental.

Reed will be responsible for helping agent clients in Idaho, Oregon and Washington. Her specialties include vacant property, pollution, fleet transportation and basic general liability.