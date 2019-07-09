Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / People / Megan Reed and Andrew Dahlin join RT Specialty in Boise

Megan Reed and Andrew Dahlin join RT Specialty in Boise

By: IBR Staff July 9, 2019 0

Megan Reed and Andrew Dahlin have joined RT Specialty as assistant vice presidents of the company’s new Idaho office.

Andrew Dahlin

Dahlin will be responsible for securing coverage for agent partners in Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and Utah. He has 12 years of insurance experience and four years underwriting in the wholesale insurance arena. His specialties include construction, energy and environmental.

Megan Reed

Reed will be responsible for helping agent clients in Idaho, Oregon and Washington. Her specialties include vacant property, pollution, fleet transportation and basic general liability.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo