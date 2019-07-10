Four join T-O Engineers

Joseba Criswell, Frank Herbolsheimer, Mason Parks and Colin Ronhaar have joined T-O Engineers.

Criswell had joined the T-O Boise office as a staff engineer. He will be working on water and wastewater projects as well as assisting with some hydraulics. He holds a degree in bioresource and agricultural engineering from Cal Poly.

Herbolsheimer has joined T-O Engineers as a landscape architect working in the Meridian office. He holds a bachelor’s degree in landscape architecture from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Parks has joined the Coeur d’Alene office as a staff engineer. He holds a degree in civil engineering from Walla Walla University and has previous experience working as an intern for T-O Engineer’s land development team. He will be primarily working for the aviation group in the Coeur d’Alene Office.

Ronhaar has joined as a staff engineer for the land development team in the Nampa office. He holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Oregon State University.