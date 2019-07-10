Quantcast
Idaho city to mail settlement checks to utility customers (access required)

By: Kim Burgess July 10, 2019 0

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — The city of Pocatello is preparing to reimburse some residents for improper municipal utility fees the city charged between 2012 and 2014. The Idaho State Journal reports the money comes from a $4.5 million settlement reached after residents filed a class-action lawsuit against the city over the fees. None of the current city ...

About Kim Burgess

Kim Burgess is the editor of the Idaho Business Review.

