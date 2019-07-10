Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / New Hilton opens doors in Burley (access required)

New Hilton opens doors in Burley (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic July 10, 2019 0

BURLEY – Just in time for a popular county fair and rodeo, the city’s newest hotel is now open for business. Hampton Inn by Hilton Burley welcomed its first guests on June 25, according to a news release. As a lodging provider, the new business is eager to support the town’s economic growth and access to tourist ...

About Steve Sinovic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo