Report: Idaho first in nation for home price gains (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic July 10, 2019 0

Idaho is the only state that had annual home price growth over 10% in May, according to a new CoreLogic report. Home prices increased nationally by 3.6% from May 2018, reported CoreLogic, a global property information and analytics firm based in Irvine, Calif. By state, annual home price growth varied from a 1.7% decline in North ...

