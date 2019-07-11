Quantcast
Idaho counting on 2020 Census dollars (access required)

Idaho counting on 2020 Census dollars (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher July 11, 2019

The upcoming census is important for more than just the bragging rights that Idaho is the fastest-growing state in the Union: Millions of dollars ride on the outcome. An undercounted Idahoan in the 2020 Census could cost the state between $1,200 and $1,500 per year in foregone federal funding, or a total of from $12,000 to $15,000 during ...

Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

