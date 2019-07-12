A. Patrice Burgess elected to the American Medical Association Council on Medical Service

A. Patrice Burgess has been elected to the American Medical Association Council on Medical Service. She was nominated by the Idaho Medical Association for this leadership role. Dr. Burgess is a practicing family physician in Boise who has been active in the AMA for over 25 years and serves on the advisory board of Idaho WWAMI. In 2005, she was elected the first female president of the Idaho Medical Association, where she still serves on the board of trustees. In addition Dr. Burgess also serves as the chief medical informatics officer for the Saint Alphonsus Health System.

Dr. Burgess holds undergraduate and graduate degrees in zoology from the University of Idaho and attended medical school through the Idaho WWAMI partnership between University of Idaho and University of Washington.