Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Boise fifth ‘best’ city for first-time homebuyers (access required)

Boise fifth ‘best’ city for first-time homebuyers (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic July 15, 2019 0

Despite tighter-than-tight inventory and big price gains from last year, the Boise metro area is still one of the best places in the U.S. for people looking to buy a home for the first time, according to a new study released July 9. The City of Trees came in at No. 5, according to the personal ...

About Steve Sinovic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo