Charming Charlie latest retailer to give up the ghost (access required)

Charming Charlie latest retailer to give up the ghost (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic July 17, 2019

Everything must go. Jewelry and accessories retailer Charming Charlie said it will shutter its 261 stores, including two in Idaho, continuing the tale of woe that is U.S. retail these days. The Houston-based company has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and plans to close all locations, including stores in The Village at Meridian and Canyon Park West ...

