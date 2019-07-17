Jeff Bryner and Jim Grube join Vacasa executive team

Jeff Bryner has joined Vacasa as the company’s first chief information security officer. He has 30 years of digital and information security experience. Prior to joining Vacasa, Bryner served as the director of enterprise information security for founding internet company Mozilla, where he established the information security function and enabled rapid transformation by embracing modern, zero-trust, cloud-first security capabilities. Prior to Mozilla, he spent nearly a decade at Portland General Electric serving as security architect for efforts ranging from replacing the energy management system controlling the power grid to rolling out wireless meters throughout Portland.

Jim Grube has joined Vacasa as chief financial officer. He most recently served as CFO for online pet retailer Chewy. During Grube’s tenure, Chewy grew from $200 million to nearly $4 billion in annualized net sales and achieved online market parity for the pet sector with Amazon. Grube also served as finance lead over several funding rounds for the company and guided it through a multi-billion dollar acquisition by PetSmart in 2017. Prior to Chewy, Grube served for six years as Hilton’s SVP of finance and FP&A leading up to and through the company’s IPO in 2013.