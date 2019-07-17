Stacey Lamer joins HDR

Stacey Lamer has joined HDR as northwest food and beverage lead. Based in Boise, Lamer will lead growth of the firm’s food and beverage practice in the region while analyzing industry trends and developing and delivering projects. She has 20 years of experience in wastewater design, construction, and operations experience working with clients from snack food to personal care product manufacturing.

Lamer holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Kansas in environment engineering and chemical engineering. She serves in organizations including American Academy of Environmental Engineers, Air & Waste Management Association, National Society of Professional Engineers and Food & Beverage Environmental Conference.