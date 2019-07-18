Casey Quarders, Ryan Molsee and Cindy Morgado join Zions Bank

Casey Quarders, Ryan Molsee and Cindy Morgado have joined Zions Bank.

Quarders has joined as a business payments and technology relationship manager at the bank’s Idaho headquarters in downtown Boise. She has 12 years of banking experience, including six years in treasury services. She has served as an ambassador for the Women’s & Children’s Alliance since 2017, is a member of Boise Young Professionals, and has served as a loaned executive for the United Way.

Ryan Molsee has joined the Twin Falls Canyon Park branch as an executive banking relationship manager. He has 12 years of banking experience, most recently as a branch manager in Twin Falls. He holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Phoenix. He served as president of Paint Magic, as a loaned executive for the United Way and as an advisory board member for the College of Southern Idaho’s Office on Aging.

Cindy Morgado joins the Twin Falls Canyon Park branch as a mortgage loan officer. She has 27 years of lending experience. Prior to joining Zions Bank, she was a mortgage loan officer with Fairway Independent Mortgage. She has served as president of the Jerome Kiwanis Club and as a board member for the Idaho Special Olympics and the Jerome Chamber of Commerce.