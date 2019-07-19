Four join Coldwell Banker Tomlinson Group

Tenaja Floyd, Debbie Gunderson, Dylan Mader and Lorraine Oest have joined Coldwell Banker Tomlinson Group as realtors.

Floyd has joined the Meridian office as a sales associate and will focus on residential resale and new construction.

Gunderson has joined the Meridian office and will focus on residential resale. She has 6 years of real estate experience.

Mader has joined as an agent in the Eagle office, focusing on new and existing residential properties and buyer representation.

Oest has joined the downtown Boise office and will be focusing on assisting veterans and active service members, as well as residential resale, new construction and first-time home buyers. She has 15 years of customer service experience and holds a bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Colorado.